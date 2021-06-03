Danish lawmakers approve plan to locate asylum center abroad

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish lawmakers have voted in favor of Denmark establishing a refugee reception center in a third country that is likely to be in Africa. The 70-24 vote on Thursday could be a first step toward moving the country’s asylum screening process outside of Europe. Under the Danish government’s plan, asylum-seekers who reach Denmark would be sent to a third country while their applications are processed. The United Nations high commissioner for refugees, the European Union and and several international organizations have criticized the plan, saying it would undermine international cooperation and lacks details on how human rights would be protected.