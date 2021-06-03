Colombia eases lockdown measures despite 3rd virus peak

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia is moving to reactivate its economy by easing several lockdown measures even though it is still fighting a third peak in the coronavirus pandemic, which has been aggravated by a month of crowded antigovernment street protests. The Health Ministry on Thursday said that Colombia will no longer require a negative coronavirus test from travelers entering the country by air and that students will return to classrooms once vaccination of teachers is completed in July. The ministry also announced that concerts, large sporting events and nightclubs at 25% capacity will be permitted in cities with less than 85% occupancy of their ICU beds.