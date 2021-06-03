CDC says Florida lawsuit imperils summer cruises to Alaska
Federal officials say a lawsuit in Florida could block cruise ships from visiting Alaska this summer. That’s what lawyers for the Biden administration told a federal judge this week. The state of Florida is suing the federal government to block rules that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set for cruise lines to restart sailing in U.S. water. But lawyers for the federal government say a law that Congress passed to temporarily allow cruising in Alaska hinges on those rules being in effect.