Biden targets $2.8B for conservation, outdoor recreation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has proposed funding for dozens of conservation and recreation projects across the country as it allocates $2.8 billion in grants and programs authorized by a landmark conservation law. Congress approved the Great American Outdoors Act last year with a mandate to support rural economies, boost outdoor recreation and improve access to public lands. The law authorizes $900 million a year for a Land and Water Conservation Fund and $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and rangelands. Projects cited would repair the popular Ahwahnee Hotel at Yosemite National Park and upgrade wastewater treatment at Yellowstone National Park’s famed Old Faithful geyser.