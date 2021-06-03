Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews have removed concrete barriers, artwork, flowers and other items from a Minneapolis intersection that has been a sprawling memorial to George Floyd since his death last year.

The clearing work took less than four hours to complete Thursday morning at the intersection informally known as George Floyd Square.

But not long after the concrete barriers were removed and traffic started to flow at the intersection, community activists erected makeshift barriers and resumed chanting Floyd's name.

The intersection has been closed to traffic since the 46-year-old Black man was killed there last May.

The city says a fist sculpture will remain at the intersection.