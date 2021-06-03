Politician killed in Kashmir, detainee shot dead in camp

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian police say assailants have fatally shot a politician belonging to India’s ruling party in disputed Kashmir, and blamed separatist rebels for the attack. Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting the central government for decades. Suspected militants carried out a string of deadly attacks last year on members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir. New Delhi’s top administrator and BJP leaders in the region condemned the killing. No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Separately, police say they killed a detainee who snatched an officer’s rifle and fired at officials inside a counterinsurgency police camp. They called him a terror operative. His mother accused police of torturing her son in custody.