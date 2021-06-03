World shares mixed after modest gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares are lower after a mixed session in Asia. Benchmarks fell in Paris, London and Hong Kong while Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Investors are awaiting an update on U.S. employment on Friday. In New York, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose about 0.1%. Shares in movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors. Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards and social media also rose. Oil prices rose while Treasury yields fell.