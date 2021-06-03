AG: Woman misused funds raised in Philando Castile’s name

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general says a St. Paul professor who led a campaign to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile’s name spent less than half of the $200,000 she raised on the intended purpose. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office filed a civil enforcement action against Pamela Fergus on Thursday. The professor at Metropolitan State University created the online crowdfunding effort a year after Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a St. Anthony officer in 2016. Castile was known to pay out of pocket for children whose families could not afford to buy their own lunches.