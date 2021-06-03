5 more coffins found in Tulsa Race Massacre victims search

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa city officials say they’ve found five more coffins during its search of a cemetery for victims of the 1921 Race Massacre. The findings announced Thursday bring to 20 the number of coffins found at a mass-grave feature in the Oaklawn Cemetery. After much of the excavation and analysis is completed this week, city officials say a formal exhumation process is expected to start on Monday. The search began last year, and researchers in October found at least 12 sets of remains in coffins. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck has estimated as many as 30 or more bodies could be in the site.