Wandering elephants on edge of China city, now closing roads

BEIJING (AP) — A wandering herd of elephants has reached the edge of a big Chinese city as authorities rush to close off roads and neighborhoods to protect both the animals and people. State media reported the 15 elephants are in a district on the edge of Kunming, a city of 7 million people that is the capital of Yunnan province. The animals have already walked 300 miles from a nature reserve in a mountainous part of the province. It’s not clear why the elephants have walked so far. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and are blocking roads with construction equipment while seeking to lure the animals away with food.