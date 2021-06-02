Utah man faces sentencing in beating death of wife on cruise

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The father of a Utah woman beaten to death by her husband on an Alaska cruise in 2017 told a judge he would consider it justice if the man went to prison for the rest of his life. Jeff Hunt spoke at a sentencing hearing Wednesday for Kenneth Manzanares. Manzanares was married to Hunt’s daughter, Kristy, and last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death. The judge heard emotional testimony from family members, including two of the Manzanares’ daughters. He also heard legal arguments before taking the matter under advisement. He planned to announce a decision Thursday.