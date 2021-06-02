UN says pandemic created an `unparalleled’ employment crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Labor Organization says the COVID-19 pandemic has created an “unparalleled” global labor market crisis that will affect the employment market for years to come, The U.N. agency said in a report Wednesday that “all countries have suffered a sharp deterioration in employment and national income, which has aggravated existing inequalities and risks inflicting longer-term `scarring’ effects on workers and enterprises.” It says the crisis has hit vulnerable workers including 2 billion in the informal sector, women and young people the hardest. The agency predicts employment growth won’t make up for COVID-19 losses until at least 2023.