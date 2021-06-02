UK hits vaccine milestone, warns of ‘deadly’ misinformation

LONDON (AP) — The British government says three-quarters of the adult U.K. population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The Department of Health said that 75.2% of people 18 and over in the U.K. have received a shot, and 49.5% are fully vaccinated after two doses. Britain is racing to curb the more contagious delta variant of the virus that was first identified in India and is spreading rapidly in the U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the 75% milestone a big step forward, but he warned that “a worldwide pandemic of misinformation” was harming the global vaccination effort. Britain organized a virtual international meeting on Wednesday to combat misinformation and build vaccine confidence.