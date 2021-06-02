Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Multiple people who have spoken with Donald Trump and his team in recent weeks say they sense a shift, with the former president increasingly acting and talking like he plans to mount another White House bid. Trump will deliver a speech in North Carolina this weekend as he begins a more public phase of his post-presidency. The interest in another run, at least for now, comes as a flurry of investigations pose the most serious legal threat Trump has ever faced. New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in their criminal investigation into his business dealings.