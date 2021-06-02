Russian opposition activists set for court amid crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — Two opposition activists in Russia are preparing for court hearings as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of the country’s September parliamentary election. A court in Moscow is set to consider investigators’ request to lock up a former Russian lawmaker who has aspired to run again for a parliament seat. Dmitry Gudkov was detained Tuesday on financial charges. A court in the southern city of Krasnodar also was scheduled Wednesday to consider whether to keep the head of the Open Russia movement in custody pending an investigation. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that the accusations filed by law enforcement agencies against the two “have no relation to politics.”