Police in North Macedonia arrest 6 for migrant smuggling

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia have arrested six people on suspicion of running a migrant-smuggling ring that transferred people from Greece to Serbia on their way to countries in Western Europe. The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that police made the arrests during raids of about dozen locations in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, and four other cities. Police said the smuggling ring started operating in North Macedonia last July and had illegally taken at least 100 people originally from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and other Middle East countries to shelters near Serbia’s border. The migrants were charged up to $854 each.