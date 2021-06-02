NY transit officials confirm cyberattack; say harm limited

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials are confirming hackers infiltrated computer systems for North America’s largest transit system in April. That set off a scramble to counter a potentially crippling cyberattack against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York. The MTA insisted on Wednesday that it quickly shut down the breach. It said a follow-up forensic analysis also found that no sensitive information was stolen and that rail service for millions of riders each day and other operations were never compromised or disrupted.