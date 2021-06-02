Missouri court denies case of man prosecutor deems innocent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won’t hear the case of a Kansas City man imprisoned for more than 40 years for a triple murder that prosecutors say he didn’t commit. The state’s high court turned 61-year-old Kevin Strickland’s case down Tuesday. The current Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker supports his release. She says the evidence used to convict Strickland as a teenager in 1979 has since been “eviscerated.” A faulty witness identification has been blamed. Baker says she’s pursuing all avenues to exonerate him. His attorneys say they’ll refile his case in circuit court.