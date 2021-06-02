Malaysia to summon Chinese envoy over alleged jet intrusion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia says it will issue a diplomatic protest over an alleged intrusion by 16 Chinese military aircraft into its airspace. The foreign minister says he’ll summon the Chinese ambassador to explain the incident. The Chinese Embassy denied the planes violated Malaysia’s airspace and said they were involved in routine training. Malaysian radar picked up the aircraft near Malaysian-administered Luconia Shoals, a rich fishing ground in the disputed South China Sea. After attempts to contact the aircraft failed, the air force sent fighter jets and they identified the Chinese planes as strategic transporters flying at an altitude typically used by commercial flights. China claims almost the entire South China Sea despite overlapping claims by its Southeast Asian neighbors.