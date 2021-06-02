MacKenzie Scott’s no-strings gifts extend beyond grantees

MacKenzie Scott stormed the philanthropy world last year with $5.7 billion in unrestricted donations to hundreds of charities. The seven- and eight-figure gifts were the largest many had ever received. At the time, few people understood the multiplier effect those gifts would have or how truly wide a net she was casting. The many tentacles of her giving are poised to touch charities far beyond those that received money directly from Scott. Many nonprofits that received donations are distributing portions of the money to their affiliates or other small charities.