Liz Cheney spent $58K on security after impeachment vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Elections Commission has released financial filings that show Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney spent $58,500 on security from January to March, about two weeks after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump. The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Cheney’s campaign spent $22,500 on security firm Command Executive Services and the remaining amount on three former Secret Service agents. Cheney, a Republican, previously never spent any money on security during the first quarter of non-election years. Combined, she spent less than $2,000 on security services in her last three campaigns. The filings also show an increase in campaign expenses compared with previous first quarters in non-election years.