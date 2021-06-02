Herzog, scion of prominent Israeli family, elected president

JERUSALEM (AP) — Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, has been elected president. The largely ceremonial role is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. An anonymous vote was held Tuesday among the 120 members of the Knesset, or parliament. Herzog, 60, is a former head of Israel’s Labor Party and opposition leader. His father also served as president and his grandfather was Israel’s first chief rabbi. He will succeed Reuven Rivlin, who is set to leave office next month. The president selects a candidate to form a government after parliamentary elections and also has the power to grant pardons.