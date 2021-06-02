Harvard researchers recommend Census not use privacy tool

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau’s use of a controversial privacy method on the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts. They say it doesn’t produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard team’s paper says using the privacy method makes it impossible for states to comply with the requirement that districts have equal populations, a principle also known as “One Person, One Vote.” The bureau says more privacy protections are needed as technological innovations magnify the threat of people being identified through their 2020 census answers, which are confidential by law.