Feds: Ring of Venezuelans stole thousands in stimulus money

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a ring of Venezuelans living in South Florida and Mexico stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. government stimulus checks from people who were struggling financially during the the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-four-year-old Jesus Felipe Linares Andrade was charged with conspiring to steal government money and identity theft. The Miami Herald reports that federal prosecutors said as many as four other “co-conspirators” originally from Venezuela may be added to the indictment. Linares was arrested in May, pleaded not guilty, and is being held without bond. Defense attorney David Scott Markus declined comment to the newspaper on Tuesday.