Crews clean up oil leaking from remains of Georgia shipwreck

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Crews on the water and nearby beaches are cleaning up oil leaking from the remains of an overturned cargo ship being dismantled along the coast of Georgia. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes says responders began mopping up oil from the shipwreck Monday and were still finding some sheen on the water Wednesday as well as small globules on the sandy shores of St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island. Most of the oil onboard the Golden Ray was siphoned off the ship in the months after it capsized in September 2019. Himes says the oil likely came from inside severed pipes in the submerged part of the ship. Demolitions crews have removed roughly half the ship since November.