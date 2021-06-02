China’s silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — China has long quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong’s turn, as China’s ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit. The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989. Now, Hong Kong authorities, citing the pandemic, have banned for a second year a vigil for the crackdown’s victims. And a museum dedicated to the event suddenly closed, days before Friday’s anniversary.