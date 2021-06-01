Study suggests more loopholes in Chicago’s sanctuary law

CHICAGO (AP) — A new study suggests lingering loopholes allowing Chicago police to share information with federal immigration authorities. The news comes just months after immigrant rights activists’ hard-fought victory to strengthen the city’s sanctuary protections earlier this year. The 17-page report shows instances where police can give information to immigration agencies under the federal Department of Homeland Security and says the rules on how the process works is unclear. That includes high-tech information collected through the city’s vast network of cameras and the much-maligned gang database. The report is written by a University of Chicago law school professor and immigrant rights groups.