‘Still on the farm’: NY State Police struggles to diversify

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after a judge ordered the New York State Police to diversify its ranks, the agency remains overwhelmingly white. Only 4% of the agency’s more than 4,700 troopers are Black. Only 6% are Hispanic. The percentage of Black troopers has fallen since 2015, when the courts lifted a consent decree that had once set goals for diversifying the force. Several Black troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination still exists within the agency. Some spoke of being subjected to racist slurs. The acting superintendent of the State Police told the AP he is committed to recruiting more Black and Hispanic troopers.