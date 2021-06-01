Security Council to recommend next UN chief this month

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is going to make its recommendation for the next secretary-general this month, and with current U.N. chief Antonio Guterres the only candidate, his selection for a second term is all but assured. Estonia’s U.N. ambassador, Sven Jurgenson, is the council president for June and he said at a news conference Tuesday that even though there is only one candidate “the process is still the same” — the 15-member Security Council must make a recommendation to the 193-member General Assembly, which has final approval. Guterres’ whose current five-year term ends Dec. 31, and he is the only candidate nominated by a government.