Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil’s JBS SA, however, said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expects the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday. JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. An expert says that if it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity.