Judge tosses lawsuit from ex-Marine who was jailed in Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit from a former Marine who was jailed in Iran for more than four years and then denied a multimillion-dollar payout from a special U.S. government victims’ fund after an FBI espionage investigation into his travels. Judge Richard Hertling of the Court of Federal Claims said in a ruling dated Friday that the court did not have jurisdiction to overturn decisions of the special master who oversees the fund. A lawyer for Amir Hekmati said Tuesday that he was disappointed in the ruling and would appeal it.