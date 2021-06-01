In Brazil’s Amazon, rivers rise to record levels

MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Rivers around the biggest city in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest are swelling to levels unseen in over a century of record-keeping. According to data published by Manaus’ port authorities on Tuesday, the Rio Negro is at its highest point since records began in 1902, flooding streets and houses in dozens of municipalities and affecting hundreds of thousands of people. Higher rainfall is associated with the La Nina phenomenon, when colder currents in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean affect global climate patterns. Environmental experts say there’s strong evidence that human activity and global warming are altering the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events.