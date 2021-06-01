Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns

The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments have reacted Tuesday to tennis star Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players’ concerns about mental health. The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of disqualification or suspension for Osaka if she continued to skip news conferences. Osaka is a four-time major champion and is ranked No. 2. She was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after her first-round victory. Osaka then pulled out of the tournament. She says she experiences anxiety before meeting with the media.