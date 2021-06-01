Clippers plan augmented reality ‘Kids Cast’ of playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The LA Clippers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday not only carries big stakes in respect to the Western Conference playoff series. It will also set a milestone when it comes to alternate sports broadcasts. The contest will be the first augmented reality broadcast of a live event on a regional sports network. Bally Sports West will present the “Clippers Kids Cast” while the regular broadcast will air on Bally Sports SoCal. Gillian Zucker, the Clippers president of business operations, said the franchise has wanted to do an alternate broadcast for a while, but that Wednesday offered the best opportunity because both Bally channels in Southern California were available.