China says trade envoy talks with US treasury secretary

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says its chief trade envoy has talked with Treasury Secretary Janet Yelle, but it gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume. The Commerce Ministry says Vice Premier Liu He and Yellen, talking by video link, discussed the economic situation, bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual concern. It gave no details. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by his predecessor Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus.