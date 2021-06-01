China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low. The National Health Commission said the man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition. It said no other human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere in the world. The commission said the infection is “accidental cross-species transmission” and the “risk of large-scale transmission is low.”