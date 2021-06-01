Big box office numbers and diamond hands, AMC sells shares

The movie theater chain AMC is raising $230.5 million through an 8.5 million share sale, cashing in on the meme stock frenzy that has sent its stock price up more than 1,100% this year. Theaters and other beleaguered industries like restaurants and concert venues are anticipating the return of crowds over the next few months with the massive But AMC is also part of a Wall Street phenomenon that began this year pitting larger, institutional hedge funds against a cadre of online investors, and shares in the companies have soared. Shares of AMC jumped another 20% Tuesday.