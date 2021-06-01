Global stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to this week’s U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big miss on hiring. London and Frankfurt opened higher and Shanghai rose while Tokyo declined. U.S. markets ended May with a gain amid inflation fears and were due to reopen following a holiday. Traders are watching for Friday’s report on U.S. hiring in March, hoping for reassurance April’s downward lurch was a fluke. Investors have wavered between optimism about a global recovery and fears higher inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.