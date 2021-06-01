2 bombs in Afghan capital Kabul kill at least 6, wound 7

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan government spokesman says two bombs have exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a neighborhood in west Kabul. At least six people are dead and seven others wounded. The bombings, both targeting minivans, happened in a mostly ethnic Hazara area of the capital, said deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Said Hamid Rushan. The first of the two occurred near the home of a prominent Hazara leader, Mohammad Mohaqiq, and in front of a Shiite mosque. Most Hazaras are Shiites. The second explosion also targeted a minivan but Rushan said details were still being collected. No one immediately claimed responsibility.