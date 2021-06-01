1-year-old girl, 2 others slain at Louisiana swimming pool

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say two people walked into the swimming pool area of a Louisiana apartment complex on Memorial Day and opened fire on two young men, also killing a 1-year-old girl who was playing by the pool. Baton Rouge police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. says the two suspects entered the gated pool area and approached the victims. The Advocate reports that after an argument, the suspects then shot both of them. Police say 20-year-old Reginald Thomas and 17-year-old Dewayne Dunn died at the scene. The gunfire also struck the child, Ja’tyri Brown, who died later at a hospital.