US Sen Cruz: Biden showed ‘weakness,’ emboldened Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz says President Joe Biden is being soft on Israel’s foes and inviting more violence. Cruz told The Associated Press on Monday that Biden’s policies showed “weakness” and had emboldened Hamas’ militants who rule the Gaza Strip and fired rockets on Jerusalem on May 10. Eleven days of war followed, in which more than 250 people were killed, most of the Palestinians. Cruz was one of four American Republicans in Israel in recent days, including Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.