UN envoy says he’s frustrated as Yemen truce talks derailed

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen has expressed frustration that his efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the war-torn country have been derailed by warring parties seeking gains on the battlefield. Martin Griffiths said Monday that ongoing fighting in several parts of Yemen, including a monthslong attack by Houthi rebels on government-held Marib province, has undermined the prospects for peace in the country. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile.