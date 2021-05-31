Turkish foreign minister in Athens for talks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister is in Athens for meetings with his Greek counterpart and the country’s prime minister as the two neighbors and NATO allies seek to mend frayed ties. The two foreign ministers are to make statements to the media after their meeting. The last time they spoke together in public, in April, it descended into a trading of barbs and accusations as they listed their grievances with the other country. The minister has preceded his official visit to Athens with a private visit to Greece’s Muslim minority in the northeast of the country. His reference to the minority as Turkish led to a rebuke from the Greek foreign ministry