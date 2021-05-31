‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — There are signs of Democratic fatigue in Iowa, a state viewed for decades as a true political battleground. Even as President Joe Biden’s job approval remains strong, Iowa Democrats say they can feel their party receding, particularly in the industrial river towns they once dominated. For more than a decade, Democrats have watched their ranks in Iowa’s farm communities dwindle. At the same time, shrinking union power and population loss undermined their strength in factory towns. To some, Republican Donald Trump’s popularity among the white working class feels like a final blow. Some party members question whether Democrats can make a comeback.