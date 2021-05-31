Osaka: ‘Best thing’ for French Open would be her withdrawal

Osaka: ‘Best thing’ for French Open would be her withdrawalUpdated
Naomi Osaka says on Twitter that “the best thing for the tournament” is if she withdraws from the French Open.
Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player. A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware of Osaka’s withdrawal.
Osaka’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
She had declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the postmatch news conference following her first-round victory Sunday.
On Monday she tweeted: “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”