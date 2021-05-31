Head of defunct Russian opposition group pulled off flight

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of a Russian opposition organization that announced its shutdown last week says he has been pulled off an airliner and detained by police. Andrei Pivovarov is the leader of Open Russia. He says his flight was already taxiing for takeoff at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport on Monday when it was halted and he was removed. A later post on his Twitter account says he was taken to the Investigative Committee offices on suspicion of managing an organization that has been determined to be undesirable. A conviction for such activity could carry a prison sentence of up to six years. Pivovarov announced last week that Open Russia was ceasing operation to protect its members from prosecution.