Egypt, Sudan conclude war games amid Ethiopia’s dam dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Sudan have concluded joint war games that involved ground, air and naval units from both countries. The six-day drill ended on Monday. It meant to showcase deepening security ties between the two neighbors and present a show of force amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia. The dispute stems from Ethiopia’s controversial, unfinished dam on the Nile River’s main tributary. Monday’s part of the drill at a military base near Khartoum was attended by the two countries’ chiefs of staff. The Cairo-Khartoum rapprochement has caused concerns in Ethiopia. Talks over the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam stalled in April.