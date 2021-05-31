Chinese climber becomes 1st blind Asian to scale Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Chinese climber who became the first blind Asian to scale Mount Everest says he aims to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents and then travel to the North and South Poles. Forty-four-year-old Zhang Hong is also the third blind climber internationally to reach the world’s highest peak. Following his guides, he reached the summit on May 24 and returned safely to Kathmandu. He says he was inspired by a blind American climber, Eric Weihenmayer, who scaled Everest in 2001. A climber from Austria was the second blind person to reach the peak. Zhang says he hopes he will inspire other visually impaired people in Asia and the world.