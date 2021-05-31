Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia have shuttered as the country begins its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on May 12, banning all social activities but allowing the economic sector to operate. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin caved in to growing calls for large-scale lockdown after daily infections breached 8,000 on Friday and soared to a record 9,020 on Saturday. This will be the country’s second nationwide lockdown since the start of the pandemic and it risks derailing its economic recovery.