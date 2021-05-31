Blair Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they’re ending their marriage after 27 years, calling it “a beautiful journey.” In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple praised their three adult children as their “proudest achievements” and said they would continue to put their interests first. Underwood first gained fame in the late ’80s on the NBC drama “L.A. Law.” The 56-year-old has received two Golden Globe nominations, for “L.A. Law” and “In Treatment,” and shared a Grammy for best spoken word album for “An Inconvenient Truth.”